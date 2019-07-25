Committee to probe bigamy of Guj IAS officer

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered constitution of a five-member committee, all women members, led by IAS officer Suaina Tomar, to probe the bigamy allegations against IAS officer Gaurav Dahiya.

The committee comprises IAS officers Mamta Verma, Sonal Mishra, a retired bureaucrat and one member from a non-government sector. The chief secretary J N Singh told reporters in Gandhinagar that the committee will have to submit its findings in a month.

The Gujarat cadre IAS officer from 2010 batch, Dahiya is also being probed by Gandhinagar police after a Delhi-based woman alleged that she was forced to marry the officer and bore a child out of the wedlock and has a girl child. The officer has denied such allegations as baseless.

Dahiya was last posted as Director, National Health Mission, Gandhinagar who was recently transferred to Gujarat Administration Department after the allegations started surfacing.