Committees to suggest how to tackle financial crisis: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the state government has set up an experts paneland a cabinet sub-committee to suggest steps to tackle the financial crisis arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a webcast, the chief minister said the ministers' group has been set up under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The experts panel includes scientist Raghunath Mashelkar, economists Ajit Ranade and Vijay Kelkar and banker Deepak Parekh, he said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The two committees will look at how to avoid or mitigate the financial impact of the pandemic in coming days, the chief minister said.

A decision on which industries can be started will be taken after April 20, he said.

Thackeray also said that he had spoken to religious leaders, and the disease does not discriminate between religions and castes.

"Do not be in danger and do not let others be in danger," he said.

The state government has made adequate arrangements for 5.44 lakh migrant workers, for whom 4,346 shelters have been set up, he said.

"They are being given two meals and breakfast. Doctors have been appointed for them," Thackeray said, adding that authorities were also trying to ensure that these stranded workers don't get depressed or demoralised.