'Common people will save democracy,' says Uddhav Thackeray

It’s the common people who will save democracy, said former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray.

In a two-part interview with Rajya Sabha member and Saamana Executive Editor Sanjay Raut, he spoke on a wide range of subjects and the current political situation in Maharashtra and India.

The interview would be aired on 26 and 27 July in YouTube @ShivSenaUBTOfficial and would appear in the Marathi newspaper, Saamana, the party organ and Dophar ka Saamana, its Hindi tabloid version.

Thackeray, the son of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, turns 63 on June 27 and the interview coincides with his birthday.

In a promo on the interview titled - ‘awaz Maharashtracha kutumbpramukhancha’ (the voice of Maharashtra's family head!) - released in social media platforms, Thackeray spoke about the toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which he headed from 28 November, 2019-30 June, 2022.

On the toppling of his government, Thackeray said: “…the government was not washed away…the dam was broken by a crab” - which seemed to be a reference to Eknath Shinde, the current Chief Minister, who was cultivated by BJP to revolt.

On the statement by BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis, who is now the Deputy Chief Minister that Thackeray stabbed BJP at the back, he said, “It that was the case, what was NCP.” This was in reference to the revolt by Ajit Pawar, the current Deputy Chief Minister, against NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Thackeray, to a question, said that bowing down before Delhi is not our culture.

“Uddhav Thackeray is not just a person, Uddhav Thackeray means the thoughts of Balasaheb,” he said.

Targeting BJP, he said: “How can those who did not take responsibility for Babri (masjid demolition) take credit for Ram Mandir?"