Communication gap within MVA leads to faux pas over Covid-19 unlock

The communication gap within the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra came out in the open leading to a faux pas when a senior minister announced Unlock 2.0 measures only to be clarified later by the Uddhav Thackeray-government that the proposals are under consideration.

As the confusion over the Lockdown/Unlock spread like wildfire, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government came under a major embarrassment and fire from opposition BJP.

The developments took place hours after Thackeray presided over a meeting of the Disaster Management Unit on Thursday.

After the meeting, state Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar told reporters in Mumbai that a five-level unlockdown plan – depending on the positivity rate and oxygenated bed occupancy in districts - which he said would come into force from Friday.

According to him, in the first phase, 18 districts with less than 5 per cent positivity rate and less than 25 per cent oxygen bed occupancy, all lockdown restrictions shall be eased up – and these include Thane, Aurangabad, Latur, Nanded, Jalna, Parbhani, Buldhana, Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Gondia, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal.

After the briefing, Wadettiwar, a senior Congress leader left for Nagpur.

Even as he boarded the flight, the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations, in a brief press statement announced that the order had not come in force. “The spread of Covid-19 has not ended completely…in some places in rural areas the cases are rising,” it said, clarifying that the lockdown-type restrictions under ‘Break-the-Chain’ initiative have not yet been lifted. "However, depending on reduction in positivity rate, we are working out relaxations," it said.

After Wadettiwar landed in Nagpur, when reporters asked him about the developments, he said: “What I said is that in principle a decision has been taken…the final announcement would be made by the Chief Minister.”

According to him, the state has been divided into 43 units - districts and municipal corporations and accordingly a phased-wise plan would be announced. "There is no question of taking credit...I say again that in principle a decision has been taken and a note has been made by the department," he said, adding that in his Mumbai news conference he missed out saying "in principle".

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, took a dig at the MVA and tweeted: “What is open, what is closed? Where and till when? Lock or Unlock? Press conference or Press release? Immaturity or fighting for credit?”

Generally, the practice is that the Chief Minister’s Office announces the Lockdown/Unlock measures along with a notification of the DMU, which often is preceded or succeeded by a webcast by Thackeray.