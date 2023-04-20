Assault complaint filed against Honey Singh, team

Complaint against singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, his team members for 'assaulting' event management agency owner

The complainant alleged kidnap and assault by the singer and his team members, an official said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 20 2023, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 18:15 ist
Yo Yo Honey Singh. Credit: Twitter/@asliyoyo

The Mumbai Police have received a complaint against singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and his team members for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting the owner of an event management agency after a dispute over the cancellation of an event, an official said on Thursday.

No FIR has been registered so far and the police are examining the allegations made in the complaint, he said.

The written application, mentioning the name of the event management agency owner as the complainant, was submitted at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police station on Wednesday by a person, the official said.

The complainant alleged kidnap and assault by the singer and his team members, he said.

After receiving the application, the BKC police officials called the complainant, but he has not appeared before the police so far, he said.

The police are verifying the complaint and are yet to register an FIR in the case, the official said. The rapper is known for songs such as Brown Rang, Desi Kalakaar, and Lungi Dance.

