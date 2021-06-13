Concrete floor caves in, car sinks into water, video goes viral

In a shocking incident, an SUV parked in a society compound in the Ghatkopar suburbs of Mumbai was sunk in a well after the RCC slab over it caved in on Sunday.

For nearly a week now, the financial capital of Mumbai is experiencing heavy rainfall.

The incident took place at the Ramnivas Society at Cama Lane at Ghatkopar in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai.

Fortunately, no one was inside the black-coloured car when the incident took place.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

Watch: Car sinks completely within seconds in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area after part of ground caves in. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/0kmnHlsiHz — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) June 13, 2021

The car is owned by Kiran Doshi. “I was alerted…..I immediately rushed out to check it and right in front of my eyes, the vehicle was sucked into the well water… in barely seconds, before we could do anything,” said Doshi.

Teams from the Mumbai Police, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporations and others rushed to spot and deployed water pumps to empty the well water.

The car, however, is yet to be retrieved.

A crane has been brought in to pull it out from the depth.

"There is a well in the premises of this society. The well was covered by RCC on half of the well. The residents of the society used to park their cars in the RCC area,” local residents said.