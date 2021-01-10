Cong, BJP's war of words over demand of 2 civic chiefs in Mumbai

In a new political debate, the Congress and BJP are engaged in a major war of words over two municipal commissioners in Mumbai.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is one of the biggest corporations in terms of geographical area, population and budget.

Senior Congress leader and state’s textile, ports and fisheries minister Aslam Shaikh made the demand for having two municipal commissioners in Mumbai.

Looking at the increasing population of Mumbai, I’ve demanded for 2 BMC Commissioners,one for the island city & one for the suburbs...

This wl help maintain both geographical & population balance which wl facilitate in the devt. & maintenance of water supply,roads,sanitation,etc. pic.twitter.com/vx2rOuxio1 — Aslam Shaikh, INC (@AslamShaikh_MLA) January 9, 2021

However, BJP MLA and spokesperson Atul Bhatkhalkar vehemently rejected the proposal.

Shaikh pointed out that Mumbai itself has two collectorates – Mumbai City district and Mumbai Suburban district.

According to him, having two commissioners will help maintain both geographical and population balance. “This will facilitate the development and maintenance of water supply, roads, sanitation,” he said.

“But as there is only one commissioner for the BMC at present, the issues of the citizens are pending for a long time. Besides, those who want to get issues resolved, have to travel a long distance to come to the BMC headquarters,” he said.

However, it is, not yet known whether Shaikh’s demand is the official position of the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Neither did the Shiv Sena, which controlled the BMC for quarter of a century, made any comment on the issue nor has the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

The BJP, however, lashed out at Shaikh. “It is an old plan of the Congress to divide Mumbai... the demand for two commissioners for Mumbai is highly reprehensible,” said Bhatkhalkar.

According to him, the BJP will take to the streets and will never allow it to happen. “The government and Shiv Sena must also specify its stand,” he said.

The upcoming BMC polls will take place in 2022.