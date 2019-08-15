Cong calls for protecting Constitution, democracy

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said the Constitution and democracy need to be protected to save the country's independence.

Addressing the Congress workers after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the Independence Day at Tilak Bhavan here, Thorat said the party should be prepared to fight to protect the Constitution and democracy.

"Our ancestors fought and sacrificed their lives for freedom. We got equal rights and the country progressed. However, some people talk about changing the Constitution. Hence, the Congress should be prepared to fight such intentions," Thorat said.

At the office of the Mumbai Congress, its working president and former MP Eknath Gaikwad unfurled the tricolour.

NCP MP Supriya Sule also hoisted the tricolour at the party office in Mumbai.

On the occasion, Sule said the entire state was united in extending a helping hand to those affected by floods following heavy rains in the last few weeks.

The national flag was also hoisted at the state BJP office here.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the flag hoisting ceremony at the Bombay High Court where Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog unfurled the tricolour.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), various other government and residential buildings, and educational institutions.