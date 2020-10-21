Cong moves court against BJP for trying to create 'artificial majority to take control of Amul

Drubbed in the polls held in August, the BJP is reported to have been trying to take control of Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd, popularly known as Amul Dairy, through the backdoor with the help of state government which has appointed three persons associated with the BJP, as government representatives in the union.

The Congress party has termed this an attempt to create "artificial majority" ahead of elections for union's chairman and vice-chairman.

Amul dairy is the only union where Congress still has some hold out of a total of 18 such unions in the state which are under the umbrella of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

The BJP, over the last two decades, has been able to wrest control over the rest of the unions. The polls for 13 seats of the union were held in August in which nine candidates won who belonged to a panel supported by the current chairman Ramsinh Parmar and vice-chairman Rejendrasinh Parmar. Interestingly, Ramsinh, an ex-Congress MLA, joined BJP in 2017 while Rajendrasinh is a Congress MLA from Borsad.

On October 14, Registrar of Co-operative Societies, state government, issued show-cause notices to all the elected members of the dairy as to why three persons identified as Bharat Patel, Prabhat Zala and Dinesh Patel not appointed as government representatives in the managing committee of the union.

The registrar also issued an "agenda notice to hold and convene a meeting for the chairman and vice-chairman to be held on October 23." The shocked elected members including two Congress MLAs - Rajendrasinh, Kanti Sodha Parmar (Anand), moved Gujarat High Court against the appointment.

In the petition the Congress has alleged, "The notice directed the members to appear before the registrar on 20th and looking to these factual events and scenarios, the dates have been so fixed by the registrar so as to see that the elected members and petitioners do not get the adequate time limit to challenge the intended action of appointing the government representatives by the register on the managing committee of the union and meeting gets concluded on 23 by the artificial majority."

In the meeting on 23rd, chairman and vice-chairman are to be elected. The petition says three government representatives are associated with the BJP.

The petition was listed on Wednesday before justice Ashutosh Shashtri who recused from hearing the case. The petition will be taken up on Thursday.

When contacted, Rajendrasinh Parmar told DH: "I can only say that the government had tried a similar trick back in 2015 which failed. I will only say that there shouldn't be any politics in the union." Rajendrasinh and his co-petitioner Sanjay Patel are eyeing the posts of chairman and vice-chairman.

The petition states that Rajesh Pathak, one of the elected members and associated with BJP, is aspiring for the post of chairman or vice-chairman and has barely three to four elected members in his support. The petition accuses the registrar of "exercise the powers colourably and with malafide intention" to create an artificial majority in favour of the BJP members.