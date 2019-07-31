Cong-NCP exodus continues in Maharashtra

Cong-NCP exodus continues in Maharashtra

Four MLAs, who resigned on Tuesday, joined BJP

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DH News Service,
  • Jul 31 2019, 12:10pm ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2019, 12:18pm ist
Four MLAs are - Shivendraraje Bhosale, Vaibhav Pichad and Sandeep Naik (all from NCP) and Congressman Kalidas Kolambkar join BJP in an event attended by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The exodus from Congress-NCP continued when four MLAs, who had resigned, joined the BJP on Tuesday.

The four MLAs are - Shivendraraje Bhosale, Vaibhav Pichad and Sandeep Naik (all from NCP) and Congressman Kalidas Kolambkar. 

Pichad's father and veteran tribal leader Madhukar Pichad, once a close aide of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, too joined BJP along with his son.

They joined the BJP in presence of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president and revenue minister Chandrakant Patil. 

The four MLAs had met speaker Haribhau Bagade on Monday and tendered their resignations.

NCP women's wing president Chitra Wagh, who resigned last week, also joined BJP.

The development comes on the eve of the launch of Fadnavis's Maha Janadesh Yatra from Amravati.

BJP
Congress
NCP
Maharashtra
Devendra Fadnavis
Comments (+)
 