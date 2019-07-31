Cong-NCP exodus continues in Maharashtra

The exodus from Congress-NCP continued when four MLAs, who had resigned, joined the BJP on Tuesday.

The four MLAs are - Shivendraraje Bhosale, Vaibhav Pichad and Sandeep Naik (all from NCP) and Congressman Kalidas Kolambkar.

Pichad's father and veteran tribal leader Madhukar Pichad, once a close aide of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, too joined BJP along with his son.

They joined the BJP in presence of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president and revenue minister Chandrakant Patil.

The four MLAs had met speaker Haribhau Bagade on Monday and tendered their resignations.

NCP women's wing president Chitra Wagh, who resigned last week, also joined BJP.

The development comes on the eve of the launch of Fadnavis's Maha Janadesh Yatra from Amravati.