Cong protests across Rajasthan against fuel price hike, inflation

The Congress Friday held demonstrations across Rajasthan against the fuel price hike and inflation, which the opposition BJP termed a 'drama'.

Congress leaders and workers held symbolic protests outside petrol pumps and demanded the centre curb inflation.

The main protest was held outside a petrol pump near civil lines on the Ajmer Road which was attended among others by state Congress chief Govind Sigh Dotasra, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Energy Minister BD Kalla.

Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot staged a dharna outside a petrol pump in Sanganer area.

They held placards with slogans like 'GDP Patal Me, Mahangai Aasman me (GDP in the abyss, inflation sky high)', 'Modi Matlab Mahangai (Modi means inflation)', 'Modi Hai to Mehangai Hai (Where there is Modi, there is inflation)'.

The Congress leaders said that constantly rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG gas, skyrocketing inflation has made the life of people miserable, but the central government is "not bothered".

"The Modi government has been ruling the country for seven years but it has forgotten the real issues. People are suffering due to rising inflation and unemployment," Dotasra said.

"Petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 while the rate of LPG cylinder has gone beyond Rs. 800. The Modi government has failed on all fronts, be it coronavirus management or controlling inflation," he told reporters after the protest.

He also tweeted alleging that the government was looting the public through "Modi-Tax" on petrol and diesel.

During the protest at Sanganer, Sachin Pilot said that the country has been hit hard by an economic slowdown, inflation and unemployment during the pandemic.

"People lost jobs and labourers are not getting wages. It is very sad that lakhs of people died. Dead bodies were seen in rivers and every family struggled with coronavirus. In such a situation, the government is not taking any step to control inflation and is also increasing fuel prices," he said.

On the government's recent announcement to give coronavirus jabs free to those above 18, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to change the vaccination policy under pressure from Congress.

Similarly, Congress and other Opposition parties will be successful in pressuring the Centre on the issue of inflation and fuel prices hike as well, he said.

Protests were held across the state.

The BJP called the protest a "drama" and demanded the Congress government in the state to reduce VAT on petrol.

Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria said that Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country.

"The Rajasthan Congress is indulging in a drama on petrol and inflation in districts but the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country is in Rajasthan. There is 36 percent VAT on petrol and 26 percent on diesel in the state," he said.