Cong releases fourth list of candidates for Maha polls

The Congress on Thursday named 17 more candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections, taking to 140 the total number of party nominees it has announced for the elections to the 288-member assembly.

Among the new names in the fourth list released by the party is Sushil Amrutrao Rane from Kankavli after its MLA from there Nitesh Rane joined the BJP.

The Congress also replaced two of its candidates.

Elections in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and results will be out on October 24.

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party are contesting the election together under a pre-poll alliance.