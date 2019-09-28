Cong veteran Prithviraj Chavan may fight Satara bypoll

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and veteran Congress loyalist Prithviraj Chavan is likely to contest the Lok Sabha bypoll from Satara.

The bypoll has been necessitated after sitting NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th descendent of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, quit to join the BJP.

While the saffron party will renominate Udayanraje, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has offered the seat to the Congress and is keen on Chavan contesting the election.

As of now, Chavan represents Karad South of the Satara district in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Chavan (73) had been the chief minister of Maharashtra form 2010-14 and before that minister of state in prime minister's office.

Satara is seen as a bastion of the Congress-NCP alliance if one looks at the past results but with Udayanraje changing sides, the dynamics have changed. He has a considerable following among the youth.

Of the six Assembly segments of Satara, the NCP currently controls Wai, Koregaon, Karad North and Satara while the Shiv Sena is present in Patan. Chavan represents Karad South.

In case Chavan shifts to national politics, seven-time MLA Vilaskaka Undalkar's son Udaysinh Undalkar could be considered from Karad South.

For the past two days, Chavan was in New Delhi, where he is said to have met Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said the party wants Chavan to contest the Satara bypoll. "There has been a discussion in this regard," he said.