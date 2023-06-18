Conglomeration of deshpremis, says Uddhav ahead of Patna meeting 

In the run up to the crucial 23 June Patna meeting of the Opposition parties, Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday described it as a “conglomeration of desh-premis” who want to save India’s democracy.

Thackeray also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his impending visit to the United States while Manipur was burning and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s handling of the situation in the north-eastern state where violence has left over 100 dead and 300 plus injured.

“Manipur is burning and is in the grip of violence and Modi hasn't gone there or taken steps to resolve the crisis, but he has time to go to America," Thackeray said, adding: “There have been claims that Modi actually stopped the Russia-Ukraine war…he should intervene and stop the violence in Manipur and restore peace and only then we would believe these claims”.

Thackeray said that he would be personally attending the meeting of Opposition parties in Patna. “I would be going to Patna…it is a conglomeration of “desh-premis” (nationalists)….these are (people and parties) who love their country and want to protect the country’s independence and democracy,” Thackeray said addressing the state-level plenary of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on the even of the 57th foundation day of the party founded by his late father late Balasaheb Thackeray.

The plenary was in Worli, which is the constituency of his son and Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray.

During his 50-minute concluding speech, Thackeray also explained how the importance of Matoshree is relevant in Indian politics.

“Earlier, only BJP leaders used to visit Matoshree, but now all parties, except BJP, have realised the importance of Shiv Sena….all parties who love the country should come together to stop the BJP,” he said adding that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar flew to Mumbai to personally invite him and he would reciprocate it by attending the Patna meeting.

On the Shiv Sena split, he said: “On 19 June, we would celebrate the Shiv Sena ‘vardhapan din’ (foundation day)…on 20 June it's ‘World Traitors’ Day.” This was a reference to the revolt by party’s leader Eknath Shinde, who is now the Chief Minister and the Shiv Sena’s Chief Leader.

“Today…I have nothing…I don’t have a party…I don’t have a symbol…but what I do have is the love from you all…You may steal MPs and MLAs, but not trusted and loyal supporters,” he said amid thunderous applause.

On the Uniform Civil Code, Thackeray wondered how it could be done. “You have not been able to come out with a uniform cow slaughter ban law,” he noted.