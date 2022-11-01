Congress, AAP attack BJP for Morbi hospital makeover ahead of PM's visit

With the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the site of the Morbi bridge collapse and meeting survivors at the government hospital, the local administration swung into action to clean up streets and the GMERS hospital where the survivors are under treatment.

Visuals of hospital clean-up including painting works were shared widely on social media by leaders from Congress and Aam Aadmi Party who condemned such a 'makeover' at the time of mourning, slamming both BJP and the prime minister. Both the opposition parties held a candle-light march to express solidarity with victims of the bridge collapse and criticised the ruling BJP for failing to avert the tragedy that killed 136 people.

"In 27 years, the BJP did nothing for government hospitals. Today, at the time Prime Minister's visit, the hospital is being painted amid an atmosphere of grief. This is disgraceful," deputy chief minister of Delhi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia tweeted on Tuesday morning. The tweet added that the hospital was cleaned-up to hide the truth from the people of the country from last 27 years of BJP rule during which the party did nothing for government hospitals.

27 साल में भाजपा ने सरकारी अस्पतालों में कोई काम नहीं किया. आज प्रधानमंत्री जी के दौरे के समय देश गुजरात के अस्पतालों का सच, 27 साल की भाजपा की नाकामी का सच न देख ले, इसलिए लाशों के बीच, मातम के माहौल में भी रंगाई पुताई की जा रही है. बेहद शर्मनाक है ये सब. https://t.co/dzT21J81eL — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 1, 2022

On Monday night, the Gujarat Congress also criticised the move on from its official Twitter handle. The party tweeted, "So many died but this party is busy with 'eventbaazi' so that the PM gets good photos."

त्रासदी का इवेंट कल PM मोदी मोरबी के सिविल अस्पताल जाएंगे। उससे पहले वहां रंगाई-पुताई का काम चल रहा है। चमचमाती टाइल्स लगाई जा रही हैं। PM मोदी की तस्वीर में कोई कमी न रहे, इसका सारा प्रबंध हो रहा है। इन्हें शर्म नहीं आती! इतने लोग मर गए और ये इवेंटबाजी में लगे हैं। pic.twitter.com/MHYAUsfaoC — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2022

Congress's national spokesperson Pawan Khera also criticised the "renovation work" of the civil hospital where victims of the bridge collapse are recuperating. He said that the Congress postponed its event (parivaratan yatra) but the PM hasn't. "The people are asking for help but PM is trying to hold an event even at a time of such calamity."

आज रात को मोरबी का सिविल हॉस्पिटल सजाया जा रहा है। नई टाइल्ज़ लगाई जा रही हैं, रंग रोगन किया जा रहा है। कल प्रधान मंत्री जी पुल हादसे में घायल लोगों का हाल चाल पूछने आ रहे हैं। क्या ये है गुजरात का लीपा पोती मॉडल? pic.twitter.com/iWI8S6RISg — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) October 31, 2022

On Sunday evening, the pedestrian suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Morbi town snapped when over 300 people, mostly local tourists, were walking on it, resulting in deaths of 136 people. The local police has arrested nine persons including two managers of clockmaker firm Oreva, which had the contract of bridge's maintenance and management. The company is said to have rushed opening the bridge for public without producing fitness certificate.