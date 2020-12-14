Congress, AAP crushed, BJP sweeps Goa Zilla Panchayat polls

The Congress and AAP in Goa were routed in the Zilla Panchayat (ZP) polls, even as the BJP swept to power in the two ZP bodies in Goa, winning 33 out of the 49 available seats.

The victory is expected to help Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to stamp his authority on the party apparatus in the coastal state ahead of the state Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

According to data released by the State Election Commission, the BJP won 19 from the 25 seats up for grabs in the North Goa Zilla Panchayat body and 14 out of the 24 seats in South Goa Zilla Panchayat body.

The main Opposition party, the Congress managed to win only four seats out of the 49 seats which were up for grabs across the two ZP bodies.

Sawant, who was sworn in as chief minister in March last year, said that the polls were a major test for his government, which the BJP had won with flying colours.