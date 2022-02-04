Congress, BJP main contenders in Goa polls; other parties not even in the fray, says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress party and the BJP are the only two major political forces taking each other head-on in the February 14 assembly elections in Goa, while the rest of the parties are not even in the contest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.

Speaking at an election rally in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s assembly constituency of Sanquelim in North Goa, Gandhi also said that the party would replicate its ‘Nyay’ financial dole scheme — already implemented in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh — in Goa, which would ensure Rs 6,000 per month for every financially backward family in the coastal state.

“…we need one assistance from the people of Goa. The fight is between the BJP and the Congress and not other parties. Do not waste your vote. If you waste your vote, then you will stand to lose,” Gandhi told the election rally.

“We want a Congress government with a full majority. Every vote is precious. We want a full majority. You ensure that a vote is not wasted. Give the Congress party your vote. Fight together and elect a new Goa, a new government who will listen to you before making decisions,” the Congress leader said.

"We are taking a historic decision in Goa. Some days back, I was in Chhattisgarh, we have started it (Nyay scheme) there and we will also start a new scheme for the poor in Goa. It is the Nyay scheme. Every month, Rs 6,000, or annually, Rs 72,000 will be given to the poorest people in Goa right into their bank accounts. The money will be deposited every month irrespective of storm, wind, corona, any calamity," he said.



