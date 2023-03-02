Congress breaches BJP bastion of Kasba Peth in Pune

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Mar 02 2023, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 14:32 ist
Congress's Ravindra Dhangekar wins Kasbapeth. Credit: IANS Photo

The nearly three-decade-old BJP bastion of Kasba Peth in the heart of Pune city was breached by Congress on Thursday with Ravindra Dhangekar, who was the candidate of opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, winning the elections.

Dhangekar defeated Hemant Rasane of the BJP by a margin of over 11,000 votes.

The BJP has won this seat since 1980 except on two occasions.

The polls were necessitated because of the death of BJP MLA Mukta Tilak, the great-granddaughter-in-law of revolutionary nationalist leader Lokmanya Tilak.

She won the polls in 2019.

Before that, the seat was represented for five record terms by BJP’s Girish Bapat -- in 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014.

Bapat is now the BJP MP from Pune.

Celebrations broke out after the results came in.

A large section of Pune residents was unhappy that the BJP had denied ticket to the Tilak family.

Kasba Peth is the oldest residential locality of Pune, once known as Kasba Pune. It is considered the heart of Pune.

Pune
Maharashtra
India News
BJP
Congress

