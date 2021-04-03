Congress delegation meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Amid the political developments over the last couple of months in Maharashtra, a delegation of the Congress met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and sought a review on the implementation of the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) on Saturday.

The delegation included AICC secretary H K Patil, MPCC president Nana Patole, state Revenue Minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat and Public Works Department minister Ashok Chavan.

Incidentally, this was the first meeting between Patil, the AICC in-charge of Maharashtra, and Thackeray.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of a series of developments involving the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

It may be mentioned that state Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod of Shiv Sena resigned after his name cropped up in the wake of the death of a social media star Pooja Chavan. Besides, the entire issue involving the planting of gelatin sticks-laden Scorpio near the residence of India’s top businessman Mukesh Ambani, murder of SUV owner Mansukh Hiren, arrest of assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze and ex-Mumbai Police chief’s allegations against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of the NCP, has also rattled the MVA.

Also read — Ambani bomb scare case: Sachin Vaze's NIA custody extended till April 7

The emerging second wave of Covid-19 too has affected the government and it plans to undertake a lockdown.

The over one-hour-long meeting was held at Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister at Malabar Hill. “We reminded the chief minister of the letter written to him by Congress president Sonia Gandhi regarding having uninterrupted budgetary allocation for welfare schemes of tribals and poor. Similarly, we also conveyed to the chief minister the feeling of injustice among our ministers and legislators regarding fund allocation,” said Thorat.

According to him, the Congress was also of the view that all decisions in the MVA should be taken unitedly.

The delegation felt that the MVA and Congress were unnecessarily being targeted by the Opposition.