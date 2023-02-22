Congress denied Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly

The Gujarat Assembly speaker on Wednesday refused to recognize the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly from the second largest party, Congress, for not having the required 10 per cent of total Assembly seats. This is the first time that the state Assembly session, beginning Thursday, will be held without an officially designated LoP.

Last month, Congress appointed Anklav MLA Amit Chavda as its legislative party leader who wrote to Assembly speaker Shankar Chaudhary for appointing him as LoP for representing the second largest party in the assembly. However, his repeated request was rejected by the speaker on eve of the first Assembly session to be held from Thursday following BJP's historic victory in the December 2022 Assembly polls.

The BJP won 156 seats out of 182 while Congress ended up with 17 seats and five seats went to Aam Aadmi Party. According to the provision, a party needs 10 per cent of seats to be eligible for the post of LoP, which the Congress lag behind by one seat. Chavda was informed that since he didn't have the required number of seats, the question of accepting him as LoP didn't arise.

Despite repeated attempts, Assembly speaker Shankar Chaudhary couldn't be contacted for a comment. Meanwhile, Congress criticised the move by saying that as per "rule and tradition" of the Gujarat Assembly the post-LoP was always recognised despite not having requisite numbers.

"In the past during Congress rule, the post of LoP (Chimanbhai Patel in 1985) was recognized despite having only 14 seats. Today, the BJP government despite having the huge majority of 156 seats, it has refused to recognise LoP against the tradition of the state assembly," said Manish Doshi, the party's chief spokesperson in the state.

Earlier today, the party announced Amit Chavda as its chief whip in the assembly while MLAs Dr Kirit Patel and Imran Khedawala were appointed as deputy whip. Other MLAs including Tushar Chaudhary, Jignesh Mevani, Geniben Thakor and Anant Patel were appointed as spokespersons.