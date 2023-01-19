Congress expels Maharashtra rebel leader Satyajeet Tambe for 6 yrs

In a strong message against defying party's orders, the Congress on Thursday suspended rebel leader Satyajeet Tambe for six years.

Earlier, his father and three-time MLC Dr Sudhir Tambe, was suspended by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) pending an enquiry.

Dr Tambe is the brother-in-law of Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, a political heavyweight from the Ahmednagar district.

The AICC re-nominated him for the biennial elections for a fourth term and given the AB Form, however, he withdrew from the race and fielded his son Satyajeet Tambe as an Independent.

The junior Tambe, who is a former Maharashtra Youth Congress president and had been a member of Ahmednagar Zilla Parishad for 10 years, now faces action for the rebellion.

Tambe had said that he would seek support of the BJP, however, the saffron party has maintained that so far he has not approached.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) ordered his expulsion of Tambe Junior.

“While the AICC has suspended Dr Sudhir Tambe, action has been taken against Satyajeet Tambe,” state Congress President Nana Patole told reporters.