Congress govt's softer pitch towards Vasundhara Raje; may continue to live in her present bungalow

In the court case referring to vacate the government bungalow by former chief ministers in Rajasthan, former CM Vasundhara Raje may retain the present bungalow in capacity of an MLA.

However, Rajasthan High Court has sent a notice to former CM Jagannath Pahadia to vacate the government bungalow and surrender facilities availed by him - driver, vehicle, and others. However, court gave clean chit to Raje as she continues to stay in capacity of present MLA.

Congress-led Ashok Gehlot government has become softer towards Raje by helping her to retain the present bungalow, 13 Civil Lines, in her capacity as a senior MLA.

During her last tenure from 2013 to 2018, Raje had not moved to the officials CM residence 3, Civil Lines but chose to stay in her 13, Civil Lines Bungalow (Type I Bungalow) . Before vacating her office in 2018, Raje had re-allotted the 13, Civil Lines bungalow in her name. The Type I bungalow is usually allotted to ministers. Jagannath Pahadia, who was chief minister from June 1980 to July 1981 has also been allotted the same type of bungalow.

While hearing the contempt petition filed Milapchand Dandia, in its reply MS Singhvi, the advocate general said, "CM Pahadia has been asked to vacate his official bungalow within two weeks. The government is considering allotting Raje her present bungalow, 13 Civil Lines, in her capacity as a senior MLA". Singhvi also informed the court that the state government was bringing a policy on facilities to be given to MLAs.

Advocate Vimal Chaudhary said the contempt petition was filed in the court since the state government did not comply with the September 4, 2019 order by the high court in which it had declared “the amended law to provide facilities to the CM as unconstitutional and illegal”.