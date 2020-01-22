Congress govt's softer pitch towards Vasundhara Raje; may continue to live in her present bungalow

In the court case referring to vacate the government bungalow by former chief ministers in Rajasthan, former CM Vasundhara Raje may retain the present bungalow in
However, Rajasthan High Court has sent a notice to former CM Jagannath Pahadia to vacate the government bungalow and surrender facilities availed by him - driver, vehicle, and others. However,
Congress-led Ashok Gehlot government has become softer towards Raje by helping her to retain the present bungalow, 13 Civil Lines, in her capacity as a senior MLA.
During her last tenure from 2013 to 2018,
While hearing the contempt petition filed Milapchand Dandia, in its reply MS Singhvi, the advocate general said, "CM Pahadia has been asked to vacate his official bungalow within two weeks. The government is considering
Advocate Vimal Chaudhary said the contempt petition was filed in the court since the state government did not comply with the September 4, 2019 order by the high court in which it had declared “the amended law to provide facilities to the CM as unconstitutional and illegal”.
A division bench of Rajasthan High Court on September 4 last year had struck down the Rajasthan Ministers’ Salaries (Amendment) Act, 2017, which amended the Rajasthan Ministers’ Salaries Act, 1956, was brought by the former