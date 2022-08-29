Congress lashes out at Centre, says ‘Modi only good at event management’

Lashing out at the Narendra Modi-led Centre, the Congress on Monday said that the government failed to control inflation—and because it had no answer on the issue, it was also afraid to talk about it.

“The two biggest challenges in front of the country today are inflation and unemployment, and the Modi government has completely failed to provide any relief to the public on these two fronts,” said Pawan Khera, president of the All India Congress Committee’s media department.

On the price rise, he said, “The BJP government’s claim that inflation has increased after Covid-19 is completely false. Narendra Modi, who boldly said that he will not impose GST on milk, curd, atta, or paneer, has now imposed GST on those items as well. BJP itself did not know what was achieved by demonetisation. Even during the implementation of GST, a big event was held at midnight. Modi is only good at event management.”

“The prices of many essential commodities, including petrol, diesel, and LPG gas have skyrocketed. While people are suffering from inflation, the Modi government continues to divert public attention by bringing to the fore religious and communal issues,” he told reporters in Mumbai.

“The central government’s claims regarding inflation are completely false and if we compare the prices during the UPA and the NDA governments, it will clearly show us the steady rise in inflation. During the UPA government led by Dr Manmohan Singh, the cost of an LPG cylinder was Rs 410, today it is Rs 1,053, which is an increase of 156 per cent,” Khera said.

“The UPA government did not allow the price of petrol to go above Rs 75 when the price of crude oil in the international market was 107 dollars, but today despite the price of crude oil being 97 dollars, petrol is Rs 106/litre and diesel is Rs 97/litre. Those who got a gas connection under the Ujjwala scheme cannot afford to buy a gas connection,” he added.