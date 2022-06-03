Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki to take 'short break' from active politics

Former union minister and Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki on Friday announced that he would be taking a "short break" from active politics to sort out personal issues. Claiming that the direction has not come from the party high command, Solanki said that he was taking the decision on his own.

The announcement comes barely a day after several video clips surfaced purportedly showing his wife barging into a flat and finding him with another young woman. His wife is seen dragging the young woman by her hair to see her face while filming her.

Addressing a press conference, Solanki said that he has filed for divorce and the matter is in court.

The marital dispute between Solanki and his wife went public several months ago with both of them holding each other responsible for the dispute. Solanki, 68, is a former union minister and son of late chief minister Madhavsinh Solanki, better known as the architect of KHAM (Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslims) theory in the state. Solanki had contested Rajya Sabha polls along with party colleague Shaktisinh Gohil but lost.

"I am taking a short break from direct and active politics. However, I will continue meeting people from Kshatriya, OBCs, Dalits and minority communities in north and central Gujarat. I can't say exactly for how many months that I will be away but it could be two to six months," Solanki told reporters.

He also added that it was his personal decision and had nothing to do with the party.

