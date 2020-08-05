Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil passes away

Congress leader, former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passes away

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 05 2020, 08:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 09:27 ist
Former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar. Credit: File Photo

Senior Congressman and former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passed way on Wednesday. He was 92.

Nilangekar was the 10th chief minister of Maharashtra, who served from June 3, 1985, to March 6, 1986.

He was also the revenue minister in the Vilasrao Deshmukh government that came to power in 1999.

Patil was being treated in a private hospital in Pune after he had tested Covid-19 positive earlier last month. Last week, he tested negative.

His last rites will be conducted in Nilanga in Latur district.

A veteran from the Marathwada region, he was also associated with the freedom struggle.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Significant people behind Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Significant people behind Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya turns into fortress ahead of 'bhumi poojan'

Ayodhya turns into fortress ahead of 'bhumi poojan'

Two huge Beirut explosions kill 73, injure thousands

Two huge Beirut explosions kill 73, injure thousands

US order on H-1B visa may not impact Indian IT firms

US order on H-1B visa may not impact Indian IT firms

Pak PM issues new map including J&K, parts of Gujarat

Pak PM issues new map including J&K, parts of Gujarat

 