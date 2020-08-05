Congress leader, former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passes away

Senior Congressman and former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar passed way on Wednesday. He was 92.

Nilangekar was the 10th chief minister of Maharashtra, who served from June 3, 1985, to March 6, 1986.

He was also the revenue minister in the Vilasrao Deshmukh government that came to power in 1999.

Patil was being treated in a private hospital in Pune after he had tested Covid-19 positive earlier last month. Last week, he tested negative.

His last rites will be conducted in Nilanga in Latur district.

A veteran from the Marathwada region, he was also associated with the freedom struggle.