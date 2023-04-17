Congress leader KC Venugopal meets Uddhav Thackeray

Congress leader KC Venugopal meets Uddhav Thackeray

Accompanied by senior state Congress leaders, Venugopal drove to Matoshree, the Bandra bungalow of the Thackeray-family.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 17 2023, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 22:11 ist
K C Venugopal meets Uddhav Thackeray. Credit. Special Arrangements

Amid reports of fissures in the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s repeated attacks on Veer Savarkar, AICC’s general secretary  K C Venugopal met Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday night.

Accompanied by senior state Congress leaders, Venugopal drove to Matoshree, the Bandra bungalow of the Thackeray-family.

For the Congress, this is an important step towards bringing together regional allies and taking the Opposition unity ahead. 

Also Read: Opposition parties lash out at Shinde-Fadnavis government on heat stroke deaths

The Venugopal-Thackeray meeting comes days after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut speaking to Gandhi.  

Last week, Thackeray also met Pawar in Mumbai during which several issues related to  MVA were discussed. 

It may be mentioned, several leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP has expressed reservations over Gandhi’s repeated statements on Veer Savarkar, the revolutionary freedom fighter  and Hindutva icon - and because of this the MVA came under severe fire from the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, which also held Swatantryaveer Savarkar Gaurav Yatras across the state. 

Venugopal, who was accompanied by Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap, Mumbai Congress Working President Charan Singh Sapra and senior Congress leader Suraj Singh Thakur, were welcomed by Thackeray and Raut.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
kc venugopal
Uddhav Thackeray
Congress 
Shiv Sena
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek

Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

American jazz piano great Ahmad Jamal dies at 92

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

SpaceX test-launches its Starship rocket: How to watch

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

New CO2 tech taps oceans to tackle global warming

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

In Bengaluru, PG room rates rival apartment rentals

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

 