Congress leader KC Venugopal meets Uddhav Thackeray

Amid reports of fissures in the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s repeated attacks on Veer Savarkar, AICC’s general secretary K C Venugopal met Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday night.

Accompanied by senior state Congress leaders, Venugopal drove to Matoshree, the Bandra bungalow of the Thackeray-family.

For the Congress, this is an important step towards bringing together regional allies and taking the Opposition unity ahead.

The Venugopal-Thackeray meeting comes days after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut speaking to Gandhi.

Last week, Thackeray also met Pawar in Mumbai during which several issues related to MVA were discussed.

It may be mentioned, several leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP has expressed reservations over Gandhi’s repeated statements on Veer Savarkar, the revolutionary freedom fighter and Hindutva icon - and because of this the MVA came under severe fire from the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, which also held Swatantryaveer Savarkar Gaurav Yatras across the state.

Venugopal, who was accompanied by Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap, Mumbai Congress Working President Charan Singh Sapra and senior Congress leader Suraj Singh Thakur, were welcomed by Thackeray and Raut.