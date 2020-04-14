Congress MLA who had met Gujarat CM tests COVID-19 positive

A Congress MLA tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday evening hours after holding meetings with top ministers, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his deputy Nitin Patel, who also holds the health ministry portfolio, and several top police officers, sending the entire government machinery into a tizzy.

The meeting was held at Rupani's residence where, apart from Rupani and Patel, Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja was also present along with several officers from the health department and top police officers.

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala, who represents the Jamalpur-Khadia assembly seat, was tested positive and admitted to SVP hospital. Earlier in the day, he had gone to the state capital Gandhinagar along with two of his colleagues, Dariapur MLA Gayasuddin Sheikh and Danilimda MLA Shailesh Parmar, all from Congress, to meet Chief Minister Rupani and other ministers and health officials. Khedawala, Shaikh and Parmar had gone to Gandhinagar in one car, sources said.

Secretary to Chief Minister Ashwani Kumar said, "The MLA was sitting 15 to 20 feet away from the chief minister and they never came close. However, tomorrow the chief minister will take opinion from the expert doctors and act accordingly."

Kumar also criticised Khedawala for attending the meeting despite having normal fever two days back. The MLA's sample was sent two days back for testing. Sources said the Khedawala had also addressed a press conference after the meeting in Gandhinagar.

The legislators represent the three worst-hit localities of walled city of Ahmedabad in which curfew has been imposed by the government from April 15 to April 21. The three leaders met Rupani, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel among other state ministers and senior health officers where they discussed the modality of the curfew, which was announced later in the evening, and how to take the local residents into confidence.

The three MLAs had been called on by the state government to assist it in the curfew since most of the areas where curfew has been announced are dominated by the minority community. Khedawala has also been helping the health workers in those locality as a community leader. Jamalpur, Dariapur, Kalupur among others in the walled city of Ahmedabad are the worst-affected localities where curfew has been imposed.

When contacted, Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi told DH, "This is a very serious situation. I hope all required precaution is being taken."

Despite repeated attempts, principal secretary, health, Jayanti Ravi and Health Minister Nitin Patel didn't respond.