Congress MLC Pradnya Satav alleges assault by an unknown man

Congress MLC Pradnya Satav alleges assault

The suspect, Mahendra Dongardive, a 40-year-old man, has been arrested by the Hingoli police

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 09 2023, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 21:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Close on the heels of Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray’s convoy being targeted, Congress MLC Pradnya Satav has complained of being assaulted by an unknown man. 

The incident sparked off strong reactions from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. 

Pradnya is wife of late Congress MP Rajeev Satav.

The Satav-family enjoys good personal relations with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The attack was reported from Kasbe Dhawanda village in Kalamnuri, in Hingoli.

“….Today I was brutally attacked at Kasbe Dhawanda, village Kalamnuri. An unknown person attacked me from behind. It was a serious attempt to injure me and there is a threat to my life…an attack on lady MLC is an attack on Democracy. Fight from the front, don't be a coward,” Pradnya tweeted. 

The suspect, Mahendra Dongardive, a 40-year-old man, has been arrested by the Hingoli police. 

Speaking to the media, Pradnya said that in democracy such incidents should not occur. “I am not frightened,” she said, adding that the police need to find out the motive and the chief conspirator. 

After the incident, state Congress President Nana Patole and Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat spoke to her. 

Patole, who is a former Speaker, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar of NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s spokesperson  Sanjay Raut slammed the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government  saying that even elected representatives are insecure.

“The state government had taken away the security cover of many Opposition leaders in the state leaving them vulnerable to such attacks,” asked Raut. 

