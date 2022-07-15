Congress' Mohan Prakash to probe Vidhan Parishad poll crossvoting in Maharashtra

Veteran Congress leader Mohan Prakash will visit Mumbai over the weekend for two days to inquire into the crossvoting by Congress MLAs in last month’s Maharashtra Legislative Council elections. Of the two Congress candidates nominated for two separate seats, only one was able to win, triggering allegations of crossvoting.

Prakash will also look into the events that led to 11 Congress MLAs being absent from the Assembly when the trust vote was underway for Eknath Shinde as new Maharashtra Chief Minister. He would then submit his report to the Congress high command for necessary and remedial action.

Prakash was probably chosen for his role as he was, at one point, Maharashtra’s Congress general secretary in-charge, and as such knew the state, the factions and the party set-up in the state.

Read | Sonia tasks Mohan Prakash to probe what’s wrong in Maharashtra Congress

Prakash would speak individually to Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole, Chandrakant Handore and Bhai Jagtap—who were the party’s candidates for the state legislative council—senior leaders, and other MLAs.

In the keenly contested elections on June 20, Jagtap won and Handore lost. Which is surprising as Handore was a veteran Dalit leader, the working president of MPCC, and a former minister in erstwhile Congress-NCP Democratic Front government. Jagtap, on the other hand, is the president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee.

The electoral college for the elections was the 287-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly—one MLA died earlier this year—of which Congress had 44 members.

The minimum quota required for a candidate to win was 26 votes in the first vote. “The first candidate of the party, who is a senior leader, lost the elections. This is a serious issue,” sources in the Congress party told DH on Friday. “The party has allotted Handore and Jagtap 29 and 15 first preference votes, respectively. However, Handore managed only 22, while Jagtap got 20.” This led to crossvoting speculations.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, senior leader Naseem Khan and Handore, too, had sought an investigation into the crossvoting.

“The party would find out who all were responsible for the defeat of Handore as given the strength of Maha Vikas Aghadi, and the calculations at that point of time, both Handore and Jagtap could have (both) won,” the sources said.

Prakash would also meet with party members on the issue of 11 MLAs not being present during the July 4 trust vote. “The probe would also try to find out whether the seven MLAs who could have possibly crossvoted were also among the 11 who were absent during the trust vote by head count,” sources said.

Congress MLA Jitesh Antapurkar could not attend due to his wedding, and MLA Praniti Shinde was travelling abroad. The nine others who were not present include the two MVA ministers—Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar—along with Dheeraj Deshmukh, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Raju Awale, Mohan Hambarde, Kunal Patil, Madhavrao Jawalgaonkar and Shirish Chaudhary.

Last month, Patole called on Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal to discuss the possible crossvoting and other state Congress related issues.