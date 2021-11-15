Congress names Pradnya Rajeev Satav as candidate for Maharashtra MLC bypolls

Pradnya Satav Cong candidate for Maharashtra MLC bypoll

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose
  Nov 15 2021
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 16:50 ist
Congress fields Pradnya Rajeev Satav. Credit: IANS

The Congress on Thursday nominated the wife of late MP Rajeev Satav, Dr Pradnya Satav, for the ensuing by-elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Known to be close to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajeev Satav represented the Hingoli seat in Lok Sabha before being given a Rajya Sabha berth. 

Satav (46) died of Covid-19-related complications on May 16 this year. 

Pradnya Satav was earlier expected to be nominated for the Rajya Sabha, however, she was not fielded.

