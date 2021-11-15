Cong-NCP alliance in Goa to be finalised by Nov-end

Congress, NCP alliance in Goa could be finalised by November-end

Alemao, a former Chief Minister, also said that he had urged West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee to join the alliance

IANS
IANS,
  • Nov 15 2021, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 16:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Congress, NCP alliance for the Goa 2022 polls could be sealed by the end of the month, the state's lone Nationalist Congress Party MLA Churchill Alemao said on Monday.

Alemao, a former Chief Minister, also said that he had urged West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee to join the alliance.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee shouldn't bring culture of violence in Goa: CM Sawant

"We have asked for 10 seats, don't know how many we will get. Our leaders say it (alliance) will happen," Alemao told reporters, adding that the alliance could be finalised by the end of the month.

Speaking about the Trinamool Congress, which has waged an aggressive campaign in the coastal state supported by political strategist Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee, Alemao said: "I told Mamata Banerjee that all three of us should come together, Congress, TMC and NCP."

Last week state Congress president Girish Chodankar and Goa NCP chief Jose Phillip D'Souza met for the first time to discuss the alliance talks between the two parties.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Goa
Congress
NCP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

Wedding invite as poll propaganda? Happens only in UP

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

In Pics | Inside revamped Rani Kamalapati Rly station

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

Climate change may force planes to fly higher: Study

In Pics | Top 10 moments from the T20 World Cup

In Pics | Top 10 moments from the T20 World Cup

 