Congress plans to 'expose' Fadnavis' development claims

The Congress has drawn up plans to tail Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during his election meeting later this month, to “expose” his claims of development of the state over the last five years.

The campaign will be helmed by All India Kisan Congress president Nana Patole, who will embark on the 'Pol-Khol Yatra' from Mozri in Amravati district, the place from where Fadnavis had embarked on his 'Maha-Janadesh Yatra'.

Patole, who is also the Campaign Committee Chairman of the Maharashtra Congress, will begin his travels from August 25.

“The idea is to expose the lies about development spread by Fadnavis in his rallies,” Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat told DH here.

Thorat, who was appointed as the Maharashtra unit chief last month, had met interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday along with his team of working presidents and discussed the flood crises and political situation in the state.

After its stunning comeback in the Lok Sabha elections in May, the BJP is upbeat about its prospects in the Assembly elections which are expected to be held in October.

The humiliating loss of the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls, in which it managed to win just one of the 48 seats in the state, has put the party on the back foot ahead of the key elections.

Add to the loss, a number of top ranking leaders of the party have quit to join the BJP, giving the saffron party an upper hand in state politics.

Congress plans to contest the elections in alliance with Sharad Pawar's NCP, but has ruled out any tie up with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi or Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

The 2014 Assembly elections saw a four-cornered contest with the Congress, the NCP, the Shiv Sena and the BJP— the main players in the state— entering the fray as separate entities and not as two coalitions.

Neither of the two coalitions, Shiv Sena-BJP and NCP-Congress, have finalised their seat-sharing agreements and the exercise is expected to gather momentum over the next couple of weeks.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the elections in the state sometime in September.