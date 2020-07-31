Congress questions Goa govt's plan to build new Raj Bhavan

Cong questions Goa govt's plan to build new Raj Bhavan

The Congress in Goa on Friday criticised the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government over its plan to construct a new Raj Bhavan building in the state and asked for the need of it when the state was facing a cash crunch.

The chief minister had recently said that a new Raj Bhavan complex would be constructed in Goa and works like identification of land would be initiated soon.

In a statement, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief Girish Chodankar alleged that the BJP government was planning to rent out the Raj Bhavan building to a private firm to run a casino, spa and resort.

"The chief minister had admitted during the one-day assembly session that the state's finances are in a bad shape. Despite that, the government announced projects like construction of new Raj Bhavan building and renovation of the Assembly complex, which need crores of rupees," he said.

Hitting back at the Congress leader, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade said, "Chodankar should first know the facts before making irresponsible statements." 

