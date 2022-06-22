Congress should be blamed for death of Goa freedom fighters: Pramod Sawant

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday slammed former leaders of the Congress party for delaying the state's liberation from Portuguese rule, as well as the death of freedom fighters who fought for the independence of the former Lusophone colony.

Speaking at a function held at Patradevi, near the Goa-Maharashtra border, for the redevelopment of a memorial dedicated to the state's martyrs, Sawant also said that the Congress party, which was in power at the Centre at the time, had failed to protect the lives of the freedom fighters, who were taking on the Portuguese colonial rulers.

“Many freedom fighters from across India felt that Goa should get liberation from Portuguese and hence they came here to fight against Portuguese. However, the then Congress government failed to protect them. It was their responsibility to protect them,” the Chief Minister said.

“All the 127 freedom fighters who had arrived at the Tiracol Fort, were told to go back by the Portuguese. But they were firm on their decision to liberate Goa and were later shot dead by the Portuguese. They sacrificed their lives to liberate Goa, hence this history should be passed to the next generation,” he also said.

The Tiracol fort was a northern outpost in Portuguese Goa where the Indian tricolour was unfurled by freedom fighters.

“We will forever be indebted towards the bravery and sacrifice of the martyrs in Goa's liberation struggle. This memorial shall inspire the future generations to imbibe the values of Nationalism in the service of the nation,” the Chief Minister also said.

This is not the first time that the Chief Minister has slammed the Congress leadership of the era for the delay in liberating Goa from Portuguese yoke. Sawant has repeatedly blamed the leadership of then Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru for delaying the state's Liberation.

Goa was liberated following an invasion by the Indian armed forces in 1961.