Congress suspends 3-time MLC Sudhir Tambe

The All India Congress Committee suspended three-time MLC Sudhir Tambe on Sunday in a stern message against rebellion. Sudhir defied the party's nomination for the Nashik Division Graduates' seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and fielded his son Satyajeet Tambe as an independent.

Taking serious note of the rebellion, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge acted on the report sent by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

“With the approval of the Congress president, the disciplinary action committee has decided to place Sudhir Tambe, MLC, under suspension, pending an inquiry against him,” AICC disciplinary action committee’s member secretary Tariq Anwar said.

Sudhir represented the Nashik Division Graduates’ seat for three terms.

Sudhir is the brother-in-law of Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, a political heavyweight from the Ahmednagar district.

The junior Tambe is his nephew and had been a former Maharashtra Youth Congress President and a member of Zilla Parishad for 10 years.

While contesting as an Independent, he is expected to accept the formal support of the BJP, as the saffron party has not fielded any candidate for the seat.