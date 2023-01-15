Congress suspends 3-time MLC Sudhir Tambe

The All India Congress Committee suspended three-time MLC Sudhir Tambe on Sunday in a stern message against rebellion. Sudhir defied the party's nomination for the Nashik Division Graduates' seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and fielded his son Satyajeet Tambe as an independent.
Taking serious note of the rebellion, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge acted on the report sent by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).
“With the approval of the Congress president, the disciplinary action committee has decided to place Sudhir Tambe, MLC, under suspension, pending an inquiry against him,” AICC disciplinary action committee’s member secretary Tariq Anwar said.
Sudhir represented the Nashik Division Graduates’ seat for three terms.
Sudhir is the brother-in-law of Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, a political heavyweight from the Ahmednagar district.
The junior Tambe is his nephew and had been a former Maharashtra Youth Congress President and a member of Zilla Parishad for 10 years.
While contesting as an Independent, he is expected to accept the formal support of the BJP, as the saffron party has not fielded any candidate for the seat.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cops at this police station unwind with music
Bulgarians ward off evil spirits in ancient festival
Sankranti celebrated with fervour across Telangana
Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...
AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech
Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training
USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022
DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach
Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return