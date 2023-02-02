Congress takes Bharat Jodo Yatra forwards by launching Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign in Kolhapur

To take the message given by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the Maharashtra Congress has started the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign in Kolhapur, which would be taken to other parts of the state.

Congress leader Satej D Patil launched the campaign.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Walk that burnished Rahul Gandhi’s image

The YouTube campaign will be driven by the message of togetherness and spread of the love and affection within the society.

The campaign will spread the message of Gandhi to every section of society, doorstep, and person across the state.

“The 2014 general elections were fought on Facebook, 2019 polls on WhatsApp, and now the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be fought on YouTube. Considering the evolving nature of digital campaigns, I have asked the party workers to move ahead from traditional ways and adapt the new-age concepts for mass promotion of the message,” said Patil.

“Rahul Gandhi united people from Kanyakumari to Kashmir by traveling 3500 kms in Bharat Jodo Yatra regardless of heat, rain, wind, and snow. Every element of the society participated enthusiastically and spontaneously making the Yatra a great success. Through the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign, the message is being taken forward to every possible member of the society. After its launch in Kolhapur, the campaign will be taken to every nook and corner of the state,” he said.