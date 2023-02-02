Kolhapur: Cong launches ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign

Congress takes Bharat Jodo Yatra forwards by launching Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign in Kolhapur

Rahul Gandhi united people from Kanyakumari to Kashmir by traveling 3500 km, Satej Patil said

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 02 2023, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 20:10 ist
Congress leader Satej Patil. Credit: Twitter/@satejp

To take the message given by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, the Maharashtra  Congress has started the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign in Kolhapur, which would be taken to other parts of the state.

Congress leader Satej D Patil launched the campaign.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Walk that burnished Rahul Gandhi’s image

The YouTube campaign will be driven by the message of togetherness and spread of the love and affection within the society. 

The campaign will spread the message of Gandhi to every section of society, doorstep, and person across the state. 

“The 2014 general elections were fought on Facebook, 2019 polls on WhatsApp, and now the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be fought on YouTube. Considering the evolving nature of digital campaigns, I have asked the party workers to move ahead from traditional ways and adapt the new-age concepts for mass promotion of the message,” said Patil.

“Rahul Gandhi united people from Kanyakumari to Kashmir by traveling 3500 kms in Bharat Jodo Yatra regardless of heat, rain, wind, and snow. Every element of the society participated enthusiastically and spontaneously making the Yatra a great success. Through the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign, the message is being taken forward to every possible member of the society. After its launch in Kolhapur, the campaign will be taken to every nook and corner of the state,” he said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kolhapur
Maharashtra
India News
Congress 
Bharat Jodo Yatra

What's Brewing

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Bangalore: A paradise lost

Bangalore: A paradise lost

What is Hindenburg Research?

What is Hindenburg Research?

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

 