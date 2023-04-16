Congress to stage ‘Sharam Karo Modi, Sharam Karo’ protest

On the eve of Maharashtra Congress’ statewide protest - Sharam Karo Modi, Sharam Karo’ vis-a-vis the new revelations about the Pulwama incident — the party’s state unit President Nana Patole claimed that ahead of the incident RDX was sent from Nagpur.

At the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s mega-rally at Nagpur on Sunday, Patole and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan - the two Congressmen who spoke at the rally, lashed out at the BJP-led Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the claims from the then Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik.

“The RDX went from Nagpur…there was a CBI probe…three to four years have passed…who sent it, it was meant for whom,” Patole asked.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Congress would hold ‘Sharam Karo Modi, Sharam Karo’ protests across the state.

Earlier, in a statement released by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, Patole asked a series of questions.

“The entire country was shaken by the Pulwama incident. 40 CRPF jawans were blown away by the blast. Although such a big incident happened, the truth of this incident has not come out yet. What happened to the investigation of this incident? 300 kg of RDX was used in this explosion. Where did it come from? Why were the jawans not airlifted? Did the BJP government deliberately ignore the warning of intelligence agencies? When Satyapal Malik said that the Pulwama incident is the fault of the government, why was he told to keep quiet? The Modi government has not given answers to many questions including this. The Modi government will have to answer these unanswered questions,” Patole said.

“No matter how much the BJP government tries to divert the public's attention from this issue as Satya Pal Malik made the Modi government sleepless on the Pulwama incident, the people will not fall prey to their conspiracy,” he added.