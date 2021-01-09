Congress veteran, four-time Gujarat CM Madhavsinh Solanki passes away at 93

Veteran Congress leader and former External Affairs minister Madhavsinh Solanki, who served the state as Chief Minister for a record four times, passed away at the age of 93 on Saturday morning. He passed away in his sleep at his residence in Gandhinagar.

A Congress spokesperson said that the funeral will be held on Sunday afternoon after his son Bharatsinh Solanki returns from the US.

As the news of his demise spread, condolence messages started pouring in for the Congress leader who was known as the "architect" of Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi, Muslim (KHAM) coalition that made him rule the state as an "invincible" leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Solanki and said in a tweet, "Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise. Spoke to his son, Bharat Solanki Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. "

Modi further said, "Beyond politics, Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji enjoyed reading and was passionate about culture. Whenever I would meet him or speak to him, we would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had."

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also condoled his demise while announcing a day’s state mourning on Saturday. He said in his message that the former chief minister’s funeral would be accorded full state honour.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to condole Solanki's death. He tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of Shri Madhavsinh Solanki. He will be remembered for his contribution in strengthening the Congress ideology & promoting social justice. Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends."

Solanki is also known for giving the Congress its biggest victory in the state in 1985 election when Congress won 149 of 182 Assembly seats, a record that still hasn't been broken.

