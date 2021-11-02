Congress wins Deglur seat

The Congress has scored a massive victory in Deglur in Nanded district and retained the seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Congress candidate Jitesh Antapurkar got 1,08,840 votes defeating BJP’s Subhash Sabne who got 66,907 votes while Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s Dr Uttam Ingole managed to get 11,348 votes.

Antapurkar defeated Sabne by a margin of 51,933 votes.

A total of 12 candidates were in fray for the bye-elections which was necessitated following the death of Raosaheb Antapurkar, who had passed away in April because of Covid-19 related complications.

While Congress fielded Antapurkar’s son Jitesh Antapurkar, BJP fielded Sabne, a former Shiv Sena legislator who recently joined the opposition party in the state.

Nanded is the bastion of state public works department minister Ashok Chavan, who is a former chief minister.

“It is the victory of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance,” Chavan said thanking Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. “The MVA has emerged stronger at a time when there are regular attempts to topple this government,” he said.

It may be mentioned, last month, veteran politician from Nanded and former minister Bhaskarrao Patil-Khatgaonkar left the BJP and moved to Congress.

Khatgaonkar (77) is the son-in-law of late chief minister and ex-union home minister Shankarao Chavan and brother-in-law of former chief minister Ashok Chavan.

Khatgaonkar has represented Nanded three times in the Lok Sabha - 1998, 1998 and 2009. He was a member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly three times - 1990, 1995, 2004 from Nanded district. In September, 2014, he had left Congress to join the BJP.

This came as a major jolt to the BJP in the Nanded district of Marathwada region.