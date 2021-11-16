Consider Covid-19 booster dose for healthcare workers: Rajesh Tope to Centre

Amid possibilities of a possible third Covid-19 wave, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday asked the Centre to consider a proposal to administer booster doses of vaccines to healthcare workers.

Maharashtra’s health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope made a formal request to union minister for health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya during a meeting in New Delhi.

“With the intention of preparing for the probable third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, consider a proposal of giving a booster dose to healthcare workers,” Tope conveyed to the Central minister.

During the meeting, he also urged to roll out vaccination for children under the age of 18 years as early as possible.

