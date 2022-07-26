Conspiracy of rebels started when I was in hospital: Uddhav Thackeray

A month after being ousted from power, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray said that the conspiracy to unseat him and topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government started when he was battling for life in the hospital last year.

Thackeray (61), then the Maharashtra Chief Minister, underwent two back-to-back surgeries for problems in his cervical spine at the Sir HH Reliance Foundation Hospital, where he was admitted between November 10-22, 2021.

Thackeray lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde - who now heads a major faction of the party and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had unseated him.

“I do not want any sympathies but I'm telling the truth,” Thackeray said in an interview to Sanjay Raut, the first part of which appeared on Tuesday, in Shiv Sena mouthpieces - Marathi broadsheet Saamana and Hindi tabloid Dophar ka Saamana.

“…ask doctors about my neck surgery…I came out after the first operation, after five-seven days, doctors told me that I have to climb some stairs, I made up my mind…however, even before that I experienced a cramp in the neck region and below the neck. I was just motionless…there was a blood clot…fortunately all doctors were there and I was well in the ‘golden hour’…the second surgery took place and hence today I am sitting with you,” he said about his hospitalisation.

Thackeray said that at the time people were praying for my speedy recovery but some were spreading rumours that he would not be able to stand again.

“I as ‘paksha-pramukh’ (party chief) and ‘kutumb-pramukh’ (family head) was not able to move…and at that time their activities were gaining pace…this bitter truth will remain with me throughout my life,” he said.

Targeting Shinde without naming him, Thackeray said: “…I gave you the responsibility of the party, I gave you the second-highest position…I trusted you but you betrayed me…I was motionless in hospital…and you were gathering momentum and that too against the party.”

Lashing out at the BJP and Fadnavis, he said: “It was decided that the post of Chief Minister would be shared equally for two-and-a-half-years each…that’s what has happened now…had BJP agreed, it would have got the post of Chief Minister for two-and-a-half years.”

Thackeray said that he has now realised that he had put too much trust in some Shiv Sena workers and leaders. “It is my mistake to have trusted them for such a long time,” he said.