Constitution in danger, tension in country: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday targeted the BJP government at the Centre, alleging that the Constitution is in danger and tension is prevailing in the country.

The chief minister made the claim at a programme on the launch of a membership drive by the Congress.

"The forces which have come to power are communal and fascist forces. They have no faith in democracy. They come to power in the name of religion," Gehlot alleged.

The CM said it is easier to light a fire but very difficult to extinguish it.

Today, tension is prevailing in the country, he said, adding it lacked the environment of peace, harmony and love.

"Everyone in the country is worried," Gehlot said.

Citing incidents of mob lynching and slapping of sedition charges against people, he said it is for the first time after the Independence that such conditions have been created in the states where the BJP is in power.

"Today democracy is in danger in the country. The Constitution is in danger and the country is in danger," he said.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra exuded confidence that the party will once again form the government in the state in the 2023 Assembly elections.

After a meeting over the preparations for the membership drive, Dotasra said they will work to further strengthen the organisation through the drive and ensure that all stay together.

Dotasra said under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, the Congress has worked to expose Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

He said a public awareness campaign will be launched across the state from November 14 to 29 against inflation.

Congress workers will go village to village to discuss problems caused by inflation and unfulfilled promises of the Modi government, he said.

Dotasra said the party’s membership drive will continue till March 31 next year.

More than 50 lakh members will be made members in the state, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos