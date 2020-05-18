Controversy over locally made 'ventilators' hits Vjiay Rupani-led Gujarat govt

The Vijay Rupani-led BJP government in Gujarat once again found itself mired in a controversy over the use of locally made "ventilators" on coronavirus-infected persons in several hospitals including civil hospital in Ahmedabad that has 1,200 bed facility only for COVID-19, the largest in the state. The hospital authority has written to the government stating that local "ventilator" Dhaman-1 was not giving "desired results" and therefore, high end ventilators are required immediately.

This equipment in question - Dhaman1 - was supplied to the state government on April 4 by a firm Jyoti CNC, based in Rajkot, hometown of Rupani, free of cost. A release issued by the state information department dated April 4, stated, "In the prevalent situation of world-wide fight against pandemic of ‘COVID-19’, a Rajkot based private company has developed an indigenous ‘Ventilator’, a vital and one of the key equipments require for the treatment of Coronavirus patients..."

The released quoted chief minister Rupani as saying, "The Chief Minister said that Rajkot based private company Jyoti CNC had developed the ventilator ‘Dhaman-1’ in very short period of just 10 days. The manufacturing cost of ‘Dhaman-1’ is less than Rs. 1-lakh per piece. This great achievement would add a new feather to Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi’s dream campaign of ‘Make in India’."

A letter written by superintendent of civil hospital, Asarwa, Ahmedabad, J V Modi, addressed to Managing Director of Gandhinagar-based Gujarat Medical Services Corporation Limited (GMSCL) on May 15, letter has revealed that these machines are not fully equipped to be effecting on COVID-19 patients.

The letter states, "GMSCL had provided Dhaman-1 and AGV ventilators to civil hospital for treatment of patients but head of Anesthesia department has opined that both ventilators are not able to bring desired results. Therefore, 1200-bed COVID-19 hospital requires 50 high end ICU ventilators immediately and another 50 such ventilators are needed for IKDRC (Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre)."

When contacted, Modi confirmed that he wrote the letter and said "I have been writing such letters everyday but don't know why the media is highlighting it. The only issue with Dhamann-1 is that it doesn't have high-flow nasal canula and oxygen flow meter. The machine needs to be upgraded." He also told DH that "some people from the firm came for demonstration for making it more usable. We can't question the firm and its intention at a time when globally there has been a shortage of medical equipments."

A day before, principal secretary, health, Jayanti Ravi had also said in her news briefing that “The ventilator (Dhaman-1) was tested and approved by Electronics and Quality Development Centre (EQDC), Gandhinagar. Our expert doctors also approved it." She had said that accessories like high-flow nasal canula, oxygen flow meter and humidifier needed to incorporated in them to make them more effective. Civil hospital has a dedicated 1,200 bed COVID-19 hospital, largest in the state, where at on Monday 852 patients were being treated.

Leader of opposition in Gujarat assembly and congress MLA Paresh Dhanani, tweeted on Monday that, “Someone should make this government understand difference between Dhaman and ventilator.” Gujarat on Monday reported 35 fresh deaths of COVID19 infected persons, taking the toll to 694, while tally of infected persons rose to 11,746 with 366 new cases reported in last 24 hours. Ahmedabad alone contributes 8,683 cases and 555 deaths.