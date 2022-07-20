Cop run over by truck in Gujarat's Anand district

The incident took place around 1 am on a highway near Borsad town

PTI
PTI, Anand,
  • Jul 20 2022, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 16:34 ist

A police constable was run over by a truck while trying to stop it during vehicle checking in Gujarat's Anand district on Wednesday early morning, an official said.

The incident took place around 1 am on a highway near Borsad town. A container truck hit constable Karansinh Raj (40) when he tried to wave it down, said deputy Superintendent of Police D H Desai. "He was grievously injured and died in a hospital around 11.30 am," Desai said.

The truck driver fled from the spot leaving his vehicle behind and search was on for him, the official said. 

