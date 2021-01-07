Cops record Kapil Sharma’s statement in fake car registration case

Popular comedian and TV presenter Kapil Sharma on Thursday recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police against car designer Dilip Chhabria for allegedly duping him of Rs 5.5 crore.

Chhabria (66) was arrested last week by the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police in connecting with a fake car registration and financing racket.

He is the founder of Dilip Chhabria Designs Pvt Ltd or DCDPL, which had rolled out 120 DC Avantis – touted as India’s first sports car – and sold to customers in India and abroad, majority of whom are high-net worth individuals.

Sharma, who runs a popular comedy show, reportedly met Mumbai Police commissioner Parambir Singh.

He was spotted leaving the CIU office located in the Mumbai Police headquarters after meeting assistant police inspector Sachin Waze.

Sharma had filed a complaint against Chhabria with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police.

Some time ago, Sharma had ordered and bought a highly-luxurious vanity van from Chhabria which has been the talk of the entertainment industry.

“The comedian was called by the CIU to give his statement as a witness in the case after the high-profile case was unearthed last month,” a police official said.