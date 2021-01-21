Cops reunite UP girl who fled to Mumbai for 'glamorous lifestyle' with family

A 17-year-old girl, who ran away from her home in Uttar Pradesh to work in Mumbai after being attracted by its "glamorous lifestyle", has been reunited with her family by police here in Maharashtra, an official said.

The girl recently left her home at Jamalpur village in UP's Mirzapur district and took a bus to travel to Mumbai.

On January 18, she arrived in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, located about 35 km from Mumbai, Kongaon police station's senior inspector Ganpat Pingle said on Wednesday.

A police patrol team spotted the girl crying under a bridge at Rajnoli Naka in Bhiwandi.

When enquired, the girl told the police that she had run away from her home in UP as she was "impressed by the glamorous life of Mumbai", and wanted to work there and see film stars, the official said.

The police sent the girl to a children's home and contacted Jamalpur police station in UP, where a complaint of kidnapping under Indian Penal Code Section 363 had been lodged by her family.

The police subsequently got in touch with the girl's parents, who arrived here and the minor was reunited with them on Tuesday, the official said.