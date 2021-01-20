Cops save two women from committing suicide in Maharashtra's Thane

Police have saved lives of two women who tried to commit suicide at separate places here in Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

Both the incidents took place on Tuesday and the women were found to be depressed due to domestic and other issues, they said.

An assistant police inspector from Titwala police station said he was passing by the Raita river bridge when he saw a woman, later identified as a 60-year-old resident of Kalyan town, trying to jump from it into the water body.

As she attempted to jump, her saree got entangled in a rod of a bridge pillar.

While she was trying to pull away her dress from the rod, the policeman rushed there and rescued her, the official said.

The woman later told the police that she wanted to commit suicide as she was fed up of her life, he said.

In another incident, a 45-year-old woman jumped into the Versova creek from a bridge here on Tuesday afternoon, a release from the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate said.

A constable from the MBVV police, who saw the woman trying to take the extreme step, immediately jumped into the creek and brought her out of the water, it said.

The woman was upset due to some domestic issues, the police added.