Cops stop 70 migrant workers from going to Karnataka

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Apr 04 2020, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 16:19 ist
As many as 70 migrant construction workers were stopped by the police here from going to Karnataka in a truck amid the lockdown, an official said on Saturday.

The workers, currently living in Bibwewadi area of the city, were planning to return to their native places in the neighbouring state, he said.

"We got a tip-off about it and stopped them from going," a ssenior official of Bibwewadi police station said.

A case has been registered against the contractor and the construction workers under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), he said.

