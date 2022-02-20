Cops stop Navi Mumbai hill cutting after protest threat

The public anger against the cutting of a hill at Kharghar in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai has taken a new turn on Sunday with the police halting the excavation following protest by the tribal villagers of Dhamole.

The people from Dhamole, touching the hill, came out for a human chain protest as they said the hill cutting would adversely impact their homes, Balaram Pardhi, head of the Vana Hakk Samiti said.

Police Inspector Vimal Bidwe tried to prevent the human chain as the people have not taken any permission. But the agitators stuck to their guns and offered to be arrested if the police did not permit the peaceful protest.

“We will rather go behind the bars peacefully than allow this demolition of the hill,” Pardhi said.

The protestors called for an immediate halt to the excavation which CIDCO resumed after a brief break following the intervention of the revenue department. The hill cutting is being done for taking truckloads of soil to level the Kharghar golf course.

The police then stopped the work on the hill and the agitators decided to meet the Governor and CIDCO Managing Director with their demands.

“The hill cutting is an invitation to environmental disaster,” said NatConnect director B N Kumar in a press statement.

Bhagwan Kesbhat, founder and CEO of Watavaran, said the people of Dhamole are understandably disturbed as their homes will be affected. The people have been living here for ages and the Collector demarcated 250 acres for them for social forestry.

