Coronavirus: 11,000 prisoners to be released in Maharashtra amid COVID-19 crisis

Nearly 11,000 convicted and undertrial prisoners would be released from Maharashtra jails on parole or furlough to reduce overcrowding and prevent spread of COVID-19.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has asked for the release of nearly 11,000 convicted/undertrial prisoners imprisoned for offences with prescribed punishment up to 7 years or less, with or without fine, on emergency parole or furlough to reduce overcrowding in prisons and reduce risk of the spread of Corona virus.

A meeting with top police brass was held to discuss the logistics and modalities of this operation which the Home Minister has asked to be completed within a week, according to a statement.

Recently the Supreme Court had asked the state government to work in this direction.

"Each state shall constitute a high powered committee, it will determine which class of prisoners can be released on parole or interim bail for such period as may be appropriate," said the order passed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde. The high-level committee will work in consultation with the State Legal Service Authority for deciding on the release of prisoners.

Maharashtra has 60 jails with over 36,000 inmates.