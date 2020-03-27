COVID-19: 11,000 prisoners to be released in Maha

Coronavirus: 11,000 prisoners to be released in Maharashtra amid COVID-19 crisis

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 27 2020, 08:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 08:19 ist

Nearly 11,000 convicted and undertrial prisoners would be released from Maharashtra jails on parole or furlough to reduce overcrowding and prevent spread of COVID-19.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has asked for the release of nearly 11,000 convicted/undertrial prisoners imprisoned for offences with prescribed punishment up to 7 years or less, with or without fine,  on emergency parole or furlough to reduce overcrowding in prisons and reduce risk of the spread of Corona virus. 

A meeting with top police brass was held to discuss the logistics and modalities of this operation which the Home Minister has asked to be completed within a week,  according to a statement.

Recently the Supreme Court had asked the state government to work in this direction.

"Each state shall constitute a high powered committee, it will determine which class of prisoners can be released on parole or interim bail for such period as may be appropriate," said the order passed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde. The high-level committee will work in consultation with the State Legal Service Authority for deciding on the release of prisoners.
Maharashtra  has 60 jails with over 36,000 inmates.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Prisoners
Supreme Court
parole
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: A crisis within a crisis

Coronavirus: A crisis within a crisis

160-year-old Vatican newspaper succumbs to coronavirus

160-year-old Vatican newspaper succumbs to coronavirus

COVID-19: Rajasthan migrants walk home from Gujarat

COVID-19: Rajasthan migrants walk home from Gujarat

New COVID-19 test to give results in 50 minutes

New COVID-19 test to give results in 50 minutes

 